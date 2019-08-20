Owasso softball has revealed a couple of traits less than a week into the fast pitch season.
The Rams have been prone to slow offensive starts, which happened during last weekend’s Broken Arrow Tournament and in Monday’s district opener at Ponca City. Owasso has also shown a propensity for the big inning, which was the case at BA and against the Wildcats as well.
Shane Eicher’s club displayed both elements once again Tuesday evening in their home opener Muskogee. The Roughers jumped on the Rams early and held a 4-1 lead going through the first three innings before Owasso rallied with five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth in a come-from-behind 8-4 victory.
With the win, OHS improved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in District 6A-3 play.
Owasso stranded five bases runners through the first three innings as only Jaycee Hampton was able to cross the plate, which came in the bottom of the first.
Left fielder Allene Dennis began the fourth-inning rally with a leadoff triple. Teigan Denny then reached on an error, which brought in Dennis. Hampton followed with a double and Calee Gregory then smashed a two-run triple that tied the game, 4-4. Paige Knight’s double scored Gregory and gave Owasso the lead. Aaliyah Ahmed made it 6-4 with another extra-base hit.
Owasso tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth when Dennis singled and scored on Gregory’s single. Gregory later scored on Lily Shaw’s base hit.
Dennis went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the way. Hampton and Knight also reached base three times while Hampton and Gregory combined for four hits and four runs scored in the top two spots in the batting order.
Owasso returns to action Thursday at Sapulpa.