Owasso fast pitch started another streak on Tuesday night.
The Rams used a six-run rally in the third inning and a four-run burst in the fifth for a 10-0 five-inning run rule over Ponca City at home in District 6A-3. Owasso’s victory was its first district win since seeing its 51-game run snapped over the weekend.
Right fielder Jaycee Hampton sparked the Rams’ offensive performance with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, including a triple and a double along with two runs scored. Aaliyah Ahmed, Calee Gregory and Teigan Denny had two hits each.
Paige Knight sparked the third inning outburst with a three-run homer. Ahmed and Gregory also had RBI hits in the frame.
Avery Tallman dominated in the circle. The junior allowed just one Wildcat baserunner, Taylor McMartin’s two-out single in the fourth, and struck out three batters in the complete-game effort.
Owasso returns to action Thursday in the Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament with games against Muskogee at 10 a.m., Wilburton at 11 and Hulbert at 1:30 p.m. The Rams are slated to complete pool play at 12:10 p.m. Saturday against Oologah.