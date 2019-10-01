Owasso Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Game 1 – Stillwater (8-15) vs. Muskogee (9-14), 10 a.m.
Game 2 – Owasso (21-11) vs. Stillwater-Muskogee loser, Noon
Game 3 – Owasso vs. Stillwater-Muskogee winner, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Game 4 – If one team has one loss and one team has no losses, 10 a.m.
Game 5 – If necessary, Noon
OR
Game 4 – If all three teams have one loss, Stillwater vs. Muskogee, 10 a.m.
Game 5 – Owasso vs. Game 4 winner, Noon
Muskogee and Stillwater are the schools that stand in the way of another state tournament berth for Owasso softball.
The Rams (21-12) learned Tuesday they will host both teams next week in a Class 6A regional double-elimination tournament. Owasso earned the right to host after finishing atop District 6A-3, the program’s fifth consecutive district championship.
Owasso will look to advance to the state for the fourth consecutive season.
OHS is 3-0 against Muskogee this season. The Rams won both district matchups (8-4 at home, 7-6 at Muskogee) and topped the Roughers in the Tahlequah Sequoyah tournament on Sept. 19, 13-4.
The Rams and Pioneers have yet to meet this season, but Stillwater is scheduled to invade OHS Saturday as part of a triangular that includes Lone Grove.
The Owasso Regional will take place Oct. 8-9.