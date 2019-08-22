SAPULPA – Owasso fast pitch continued a busy week with another dominant outing on Thursday evening.
The Rams built an 11-run cushion through the first 5 ½ innings and went on to knock off Sapulpa, 12-6, on the road. With the win, its third victory in the last four days, Owasso improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in District 6A-3 play.
Owasso is scheduled to play three games in the Southmoore Festival on Friday and Saturday, depending on if Mother Nature will cooperate.
Against Sapulpa, Jaycee Hampton, Calee Gregory, Paige Knight, Lily Shaw and Teigan Denny each scored twice to pace the Ram offense. Emilee Norton picked the win in the circle.