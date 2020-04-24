Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS... NORTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND SOUTHERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT... AT 510 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES NORTH OF SAPULPA TO 3 MILES NORTHWEST OF MOUNDS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. PENNY TO NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... CATOOSA... KIEFER... MOUNDS... KELLYVILLE... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... ONETA... LIBERTY... LEONARD... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 203 AND 241. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TULSA. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR; NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.