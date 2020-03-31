Doug Hightower was named the Most Valuable Player of the 3A State Tournament. It was his 12th win when the Rams won the final game of the tournament.
He pitched two games during the tournament held at O’Brien Park, Tulsa. He pitched three innings in the first game with Western Heights, Oklahoma City.
In the final game, he also struck out 12 batters. He was also three for three at bat and had one run batted in. Hightower is a three year starter and yielded only on run in 17 innings. Owasso also placed three players on the all-star infield, in addition to the catcher and one outfield post.
Those names were Frosty Turpen, sophomore, first base; Duane Campbell, senior, second base; and sophomore short-stop Rick Shoemaker. Larry Turner, a three year starter, was chosen as catcher and Gary Perkins, who hit .625 with three runs batted in, was picked for the outfield.