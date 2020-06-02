Only one team in each division can say it’s the number one team in the State, and this year that distinction in 5A belongs to the Owasso Lady Rams.
The title game Saturday night was especially relished because it came over Frontier Conference co-champ Ponca City.
And with the kind of defense the ladies played, the 43-24 victory looked easier than expected.
“I thought we’d win, but I thought it would be four or five points. I didn’t expect this,” said a jubilant Mike Polk.
The head mentor won his first state title and gave Owasso its first state championship in basketball. And this in just the second year of five-on-five competition.
Rehl, Graves stopped
Key to win the finals before a huge Owasso following was taking Ponca’s Jamie Graves out of the game and keeping Regina Rehl in check.
Graves scored 17 and 23 points against the Rams in their last two meetings both won by the Wildcats – one by 12 points, the other by nine.
But Kari Ayers took care of Jamie this time around. The guard only scored four points and didn’t get a single field goal.
Regina, frustrated all evening by Beth Son, provided the only scoring for her team with 11 points, and went to the bench in tears after fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Maybe it’s true the Wildcats had an off night shooting, but Owasso had a lot to do with it.
PC went 1-of-7 from the field in the first quarter and 1-of-9 in the second. After “improving” for 3-for-13 in the third, it was back to 1-of-11 in the fourth.
That adds up to 6-of-40, or 15 percent, which can only be explained by “incredible defense.”
Rehl went 3-of-13; Graves 0-of-8. Graves was headed for the tournament leading scorer, and even by scoring only four wound up third with 39 total points.
Polk put Beth Son on Rehl to get more size against her because she had hurt the Rams posting up.
Putting Ayers on Graves was another adjustment, and pushing the Wildcats out further from the basket paid off.
“The more they tried to do the worse it got,” Polk said. “They were out of sync.
“There was a lot of standing around. When someone would get the ball, everyone watched hoping they would do something with it.”
Ponca had to feel it was in the game going into the second period tied at six despite poor shooting from the field.
It got its last lead on a 3-point play by Kimetha Mitchell, 9-8, at the 6:00 mark of the second period.
Two straight turnovers and seven straight misses before halftime was devastating. In fact they didn’t score again until 5:48 was left in the third quarter – the equivalent to a whole quarter without a point.
At the other end the Rams were taking care of offensive business.
Jana Schneider scored her third goal of the night, followed by goals by Son, Tonya Roberson, another by Schneider and Darlee Chaloupek rebounded a miss and put it back in for an 18-6 lead.
Chaloupek goaled again before halftime, and got the first three points in the second half to conclude a 15-0 run and a 23-9 advantage.
Darlee hit a 3-pointer later in that period, and after Rehl got a couple of buckets and Graves two free throws for a short run, Schneider nailed one at the buzzer to make it 30-17.
With Ponca forcing shots and only able to get points from the charity stripe, the Rams had a rare luxury in the final seven minutes to start their celebration.
They were able to take some shots from the field they might not ordinarily take, missing five tries.
Ponca’s swarming defense put the girls on the line and they could afford to miss eight of those tries, five of them the first of one-and-one opportunities.
That just emphasized that it could have been much worse on the Wildcats than it was.
It also allowed Polk to pull his starters one at a time and let the crowd show its appreciation to each, as well as let the girls bask in well-deserved glory.
“I guess the ultimate thrill would be to hit a shot at the buzzer to win it, but I enjoyed winning it like we did,” Polk said.
“The girls got to come out and enjoy the last minute knowing they were State champs. What a feeling!”
Owasso finished 14-of-36 from the field, good for 40 percent accuracy, and was 14-of-23 from the line, all but two coming in the final quarter.
Winning The Gold
“We got the dream,” Polk continued. “It was our goal to get there. It was a dream to get the gold ball. I had to go look at it Sunday morning to make sure it was real.”
The fact the last win was over Ponca City was especially gratifying to Polk and his girls.
“After two close losses last year, then getting beat the last two the last two times, and since we were co-champions of the conference, it was a perfect matchup.
“It also meant two eastern teams were in the finals, and from the same conference. The east didn’t get due respect. This was good for eastern Oklahoma and the Frontier Conference.”
The girls agreed that it wasn’t revenge they were after Saturday night.
“We’re glad we waited till this game to win. We would have lost all three to get this one,” Darlee Chaloupek said.
“They were a little cocky, and we were in their face. Jaime was hacked. Regina didn’t like Beth stuffing her.”
Son pointed out the contrast by noting how when Rehl went out with five fouls she was crying, but when Beth went to the bench with her fifth she hugged her coach.
Darlee also pointed out that Owasso always seemed to have a bad quarter, but in this one the girls played four quarters without a bad one, and they didn’t turn the ball over against the press.
PC Coach Larry Rehl had made the statement he wasn’t looking forward to playing the Rams for the fourth time even having won the last two by wide margins.
“If he was honest he would have preferred playing us instead of Moore because of their size,” Polk noted.
“But he had no time to prepare; for us and since they beat us like they did they wouldn’t change anything.
“The team that loses the last one has to make some changes.
“Our girls were confident all day Saturday. They were not silly, not cocky. They knew if they performed and did the job they could win.”
Polk said he felt his girls, playing like they did against Moore, had an advantage in sharpness Saturday. Ponca had buried Westmoore in the semifinals.
“I felt we were sharper playing down to the wire, and that emotion could carry us through. We had a different edge.
“And we had amazing support from people, and the cheerleaders kept the crowd in the game.
“I think the crowd was in a little disbelief as to what was happening too. Then they settled down and enjoyed it like we did.
“Nobody expected what we got Saturday. We had a bunch of kids who saw the gold ring and decided to reach out and get it.”
That gold ring was in the form of a basketball Saturday night, Owasso’s first.
The gold ring will come later as this state championship sinks in.