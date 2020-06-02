The high school girl cagers did something Saturday no other Owasso basketball team, girls or boys, had been able to do.
Playing before upward toward a thousand home fans from the Myriad Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Owasso won the State 5A basketball crown.
And they did it in convincing fashion. Victims were Frontier Conference co-champs with Owasso – Ponca City.
Using a tenacious defense which threw the Wildcats off their game, the Rams moved out to a 20-9 halftime lead and made that stand up in a 43-24 victory.
Home fans had the luxury of not having to sit on the edge of their seats, enabling them to start celebrating early.
Rick Dossett, high school principal, and Dale Johnson, school superintendent, had the honor of presenting the individual gold medals to the 15 girls. When the gold basketball was presented the girls held it high for all to see and pointed, indicating they were, truly, number one.
The ladies and their coaches were honored at an assembly at the high school Monday morning followed by a reception in the library for the players and their parents.
Among those addressing the crowd was Owasso Mayor Pat Marlar who told the girls that the city and all of Owasso was proud of their accomplishment.
“This is the year of the woman in Owasso,” she stated, adding she would like to have them do it again next year.
Johnson told the girls they made history with Owasso’s first basketball title, and first for the girls.
“The odds are slim for a team to win state, but you can brag that you did it, and take it through our life.
“You juniors and sophomores can see how easy it is to win a state championship, so do it again in ’91.”
School Board President Claude Marshall told the girls it was tremendous and that they had done a great job. “All of you should be very proud.”
Athletic Director John Scott reminded that basically this is the same team that won the State 5A Academic championship, and this year placed third in the state in that category.
“These are tremendous athletes but also are great academic students as well.”
Dossett told the assembly that people wait a lifetime for something like this.
“We (fans) have been allowed to be on the fringe. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Seize it and enjoy it.”
Boys basketball coach Kerwin Dees, who acted as master of ceremonies, said he was thankful to be in on the fringe of a state championship.
“It was fun to see the girls perform … fun to be a part of it coming together.”
He introduced head coach Mike Polk as the “greatest coach in Owasso girls basketball history.
“I don’t know anyone in the state of Oklahoma doing a better job.”
Polk began his remarks by saying. “We’re number one” to a thunderous applause.
“This is one of the best weeks of my life,” he continued. “Unbelievable things happened to us Friday and Saturday. We have a bunch of kids who don’t know the word quit.
“They know how to set goals and accomplish them. Ten years from now they will be successful.”
He said the girls had worked toward this goal for two years. The girls program went to 5-on-5 before last season and they reached the first round of state their first year.
He told the student body he appreciated its following the Rams all year.
Introducing the girls he told about Kari Ayers’ defensive job on Ponca City’s Jamie Graves in the finals; Jana Schneider’s offensive boards; Darlee “Airhead” Chaloupek who hit two 3-pointers against Ponca City, her only ones of the year.
He told about Amy “Animal” Schick; laid-back Beth Son who took Ponca’s Regina Rehl out of the game; Anna Prentice who did the job first off the bench.
And there were words of praise for his “thoroughbred,” Tonya Robertson, her fourth quarter free throw shooting, her breaking the press three straight times.
“God blessed her with a lot of physical ability, but talent doesn’t mean anything unless you work at it, and she lived in the gym.”
He announced that Tonya had been selected Metro Player of the Year (modestly leaving out the fact he has been chosen Metro Coach of the Year).
“But this is not a one-man team. This team has great chemistry; they care for each other.”
The rest of the team was introduced: senior Toye Rawls; juniors Renee Artherton and Chanin Huffman; and sophomores Sherry Long, Monica Riggs, Mica Kirkland, Amber Howeth and Stephanie Stanton.
Roberson, Son and Schick are the other seniors, so Polk said he was optimistic about being able to pull off another championship next season.
Assistant Coach Larry Cariker wrapped up the assembly by telling how the girls won the championship: “They learned how to believe.”
He summed up everyone’s feeling when he said, “I’m just a country boy, so shoot fire, cottin’ pickin’, I’m proud!”