“We’re No. 1!” was the cry that went out loud and strong at Owasso High School Monday morning.
An assembly was held in the high school gym to honor the State Champs! Baseball Rams! Gary Reamey who took first in the State Track meet and Roy Jones who took fifth in the State Track meet. Gary’s win was in the shot put and Roy in the discus. Doug Hightower was named most valuable player in the baseball game.
Following the assembly a parade of horn honking cars, pick-ups and trucks loaded with happy students was held with Main St. The parade was led off with the Owasso Police cars making their share of the noise.
The parade group assembled in Well’s Food Market parking lot where the students heard more speeches. Addressing the group were Coaches Melvin Spencer and Ron Wolf. High School Principal Dale Johnson also spoke. Representing the Owasso Chamber of Commerce and the school, Wesley Jarman spoke to the excited youths. Jarman is president of the Chamber as well as superintendent of schools. City Manager, Noble Campbell also addressed the group.