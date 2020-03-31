The biggest weekend for Owasso High School sports has just passed and the Owasso Rams baseball team has won the Oklahoma State 3A Championship. It still seems like a dream, but it is real, the boys really did win that big championship.
The first team the Rams met was Oklahoma City Western Heights. The Rams picked up one run in the first inning then Dwayne Campbell started an outburst in the second inning that gave the Rams eleven runs in one inning, which could be some kind of record for a play-off game. Owasso wound up the game end of four and one half innings at 13-1.
The regulars went three innings then the reserves played the last inning and a half. Doug Hightower won his 11th game of the season. Doug went the first three innings and was relieved by Brian Skelton.
The Rams took advantage of Western Heights miscues and showed alert baserunning to put the Oklahoma City team out of the tournament. In the hitting department it went like this: Larry Turner went two for three; Bennie McCracken, Stacey Lamb, Dwayne Campbell, Chet Calico and Frosty Turpen all hit safely.
The second game paired the Rams against the defending State Champions from Ardmore. It was a tough game but the Rams played brilliantly.
The first run was scored by Larry Turner. Larry hit a double and then stole third to be brought home by Chet Calico.
In the sixth inning with two outs the walls came tumbling down for Ardmore. The Rams exploded for three runs to put them in the finals of the tournament. Ardmore picked up only two runs on the great pitching of Frosty Turpen. The Rams defense was really clicking with great plays by Larry Turner, Dwayne Campbell and Gary Perkins, as well as the team work that has put the Rams in the No. One Spot.
The real excitement was the sixth inning. With two outs Chet Calico hit a hard drive to left field, followed by a single by Frosty Turpen. Dwayne Campbell then hit a Texas Leaguer to right field scoring Calico. Then iron man Gary Perkins slammed a double to drive in another two runs cinching the game.
Frosty Turpen went the distance on the mound striking out 10 and pitching out of three or four jams. Frosty chalked up his ninth win while carrying only two losses. Ardmore was the toughest team the Rams had to down in the tournament.
The third and final game of the tournament saw the Rams go against the Okmulgee Bulldogs for the big championship. It took seven innings to wrap it up but the Rams were in control all the way. The final score was 5-0. Doug Hightower won his 12th game of the season by striking out 12 and hitting safely all three times he came to bat. This was the biggest and most outstanding game of his great baseball career with the Rams.
In the second inning the Rams picked up two runs with always dangerous Chet Calico hitting a double to drive in Calico. Rick Shoemaker drove in Perkins with another good hit. Both Benny McCracken and Doug Hightower scored runs in the fifth and the Rams picked up another run in the sixth to ice the game for the big No. One Rams. It was the highest reward the baseball team could want, the title of “State Champs.”
All season each individual put forth on the team for the Big Play, on the bench as well as on the field. They put on an outstanding, unselfish effort to attain the Heights of Glory that has been bestowed upon those mighty Rams. Enough cannot be said for each young man on the team. It is just a great feeling to be in a spot where others attain and want to be. Thanks to Coach Melvin Spencer and his group of terrific young men who really “play ball.”