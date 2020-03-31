“Determination”, “Mr. Steady”, “Leader”, “Cool Cat”, yes so many other names can be tagged to the person of Larry Turner.
Turner was named to the All-State baseball team as catcher. He will play on the North squad in the All-State baseball game in August.
Larry’s leadership on the baseball diamond is 100 percent and over. His great effort to become the best defensive catcher in the state and his hitting are just a few of the things that are part of Larry’s way of life and the reason for being selected Owasso’s first baseball All-Stater.
He hit five home runs, had 13 stolen bases, 25 runs batted in. He threw out more than his share of the base runners. His handling of the Rams great pitching staff are again a few of his many assets. No greater honor could have been bestowed on “Mr. Everything” in baseball.
Doug Hightower and Chet Calico were named to the alternate team. These men, too deserve all the credit they can get because of their giving of their best in making Owasso more than a speck on the map.
Seniors Gary Perkins, Duane Campbell, and David Pendergraft deserve credit for their help. What a way to go out of schools as seniors as the State Champions.