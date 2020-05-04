Under normal circumstances Owasso baseball would be chasing what has become its birthright, otherwise known as a trip to the state tournament, this week.
Regionals were scheduled to begin Thursday. The Rams, who had advanced to state in every year but two since 1996, likely would have again been favorites to advance. Larry Turner’s club was off to an unblemished start at 9-0 when the season was unceremoniously stopped by the coronavirus global pandemic.
“This was Military (Appreciation Night) time and the playoffs,” Turner said. “It’s the greatest time of the year for me. I’ll daydream about how we would have done from time to time…It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been to the ballpark or swung the bats.”
While it was a small sample size, the Rams were off to absurdly strong start to 2020, both on the mound and at the plate. In nine total games, they had given up one run or fewer six times including three shutouts. Owasso’s pitching staff already had a pair of no-hitters to its credit. Offensively, the Rams had had tallied double-digit run totals in two-thirds of their games.
Through nine games, Owasso had outscored its opponents by a silly margin of 89-10.
“The kids had worked so hard in the offseason and they did all the right things,” Turner said. “We really felt like we could do something special.”
Baseball, which already has 13 state titles to its credit, wasn’t the only Ram team that was robbed of championship dreams when the sports world stopped turning as Oklahoma’s high school spring season was scheduled to begin its postseason this week. Owasso boys soccer also was considered by many around Class 6A as a contender for its program’s first gold ball going into the spring.
The Rams were off to a 3-0 start highlighted by a win over Union. Owasso also had an impressive victory against Broken Arrow in the exhibition season. Josh Bushyhead’s talented and experienced roster was led by a 21-member senior class.
“This experience, as a whole, is something obviously none of us could have predicted to be sitting here at home not preparing to be back on the field,” said Bushyhead, who was beginning his fourth season at the helm.
Unlike baseball or soccer, Owasso boys golf was taking aim at defending its state crown. The Rams returned their top six golfers from a team that stormed to the 2019 championship in Edmond. With an extra year of seasoning, Owasso figured to be in position to make a run at a third title in six seasons and possibly become the first back-to-back champions in school history.
“As a coach, I always want to compete,” said coach Corey Burd. “It’s hard for (the players) to kind of grasp it. For the most part, I think the team has done a pretty good job of putting it into perspective.”