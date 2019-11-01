Depth benefited the Owasso girls’ swimming a season ago as all three relay teams ended the winter at the state meet.
Casey Stelzer figures to see even more of the same in 2019.
“The girls have way more depth than last year,” said Stelzer, the Rams coach. “All the way around, especially on our relays. We have 12 girls that are interchangeable in terms of their skills.”
One of those key pieces will be junior Elizabeth Patterson, a state finalist in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events last season. Senior captain Kendyl Hopper and junior Haley Raburn, a four-event state qualifier, also return.
“They’re my workhorses,” Stelzer said of the trio. “I expect them to do very, very well.”
Kenzee Hampton and Kelcey Hicks return as state relay alternates a season ago. Junior Olivia Ross, a move-in from Illinois, also is expected to make an impact. Taylor Hamilton leads a talented freshman class for the Rams.
On the boys’ side, senior captain Sean Wood and junior Zach Stelzer both return to lead the way. Both swimmers advanced to state in four events last season.
“I obviously expect a lot of out Zach and Sean,” coach Stelzer said. “I think they’ve both proven themselves in the past.”
Senior Michael Hogan returns as do sophomore brothers Adam and Mason Moan.
Owasso opens its season Tuesday in a dual meet at Booker T. Washington. The Rams lone home meet will be Dec. 10 inside the Claremore Rec Center. Both the 6A regional and state meets return to the Jenks Aquatic Center.