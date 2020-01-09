JENKS – Elizabeth Patterson brought home Owasso’s lone gold medal from a double dual meet at Jenks on Tuesday.
The Ram junior claimed the top finish in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26.51 seconds in the Jenks Aquatic Center as Owasso swam against both the host Trojans and Bishop Kelley.
Owasso’s 400 freestyle relay posted a third place finish on the girls side as Kenzee Hampton, Kendyl Hopper, Kaela Beals and Haley Raburn teamed up for a time of 4:30.72.
Junior Sean Wood led the Owasso boys with a trio of third-place finishes, including a pair of individual events. Wood took third in both the 50 (23.85) and 100 freestyle (52.14). The quartet of Wood, Zach Stelzer, Michael Hogan and Adam Hobza combined for third place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.09.
Both Ram teams return to Jenks Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Frontier Valley Conference meet.