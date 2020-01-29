BARTLESVILLE – Haley Raburn helped her teammates shine Tuesday during the Bartlesville dual meet. The Owasso junior also found success in the individual events as well.
Raburn won the 500 yard freestyle event with a time of 5:58.52 and came away with the Rams’ lone gold in a meet that included the host Bruins and Bixby. She also teamed up with Kendyl Hopper, Kaela Beals and Elizabeth Patterson for a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (4:18.91) and was part of Owasso’s third place quartet in the 200 medley relay.
Patterson had a pair of top-three finishes in 50 free (2nd, 27.12) and 100 free (3rd, 59.84) and swam a leg on Owasso’s 200 freestyle relay, which finished third and included Oliva Ross, Taylor Hamilton and Alexia Sang. Hopper also took third in the 500 freestyle (6:27.98).
For the Ram boys, Zach Stelzer, Sean Wood and Ahren Lamb led the way with a trio of third-place finishes. Stelzer competed in the 100 butterfly (1:02.37) while Wood swam the 100 free (51.89) and Lamb was in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.64).
Michael Hogan teamed up with the aforementioned trio for Owasso’s best finish in the relays, a third place performance in the 200 free.
Tuesday was the final regular season meet for the Rams. Both squads will now prepare for the upcoming Class 6A east regional, which will take place Feb. 7-8 inside the Jenks Aquatic Center. The top 24 times from each individual event and the top 16 relay times from both regionals will qualify for state, which will also be held at Jenks.