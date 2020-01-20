ENID – The odds against what happened Friday at the Denny Price Family YMCA in Enid were slim to say the least.
Owasso finished with 476 points, which was good enough for first place in the girls’ team standings in a rare trip to western Oklahoma for the Rams. But, so did the host Pacers and Mustang as all three teams finished in a three-way tie for the top spot in the standings.
The Rams claimed four first place finishes, including two in the relay events, which accounted for 40 points each. Haley Raburn, Alexia Sang, Taylor Hamilton and Olivia Ross clocked the fastest time in the 200 yard medley relay as the quartet finished in 2:08.49. Kaela Beals, Kendyl Hopper, Sang and Raburn won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:24.41.
Owasso’s two other first place finishes came from Hopper in the 200 free (2:23.31) and Hamilton in the 100 back (1:10.24).
On boys’ side, the Rams won five events and finished second overall to Mustang.
Zach Stelzer and Sean Wood were part of three of those victories. Stelzer won the 200 free (2:10.32) and Wood swam the fastest time in the 100 free (57.45). Both were part of the first-place 200 free relay (1:44.79), which included Ahren Lamb and Mason Moan, and 400 free relay (3:57.69), which included Moan and Adam Hobza.
Michael Hogan accounted for Owasso’s other gold as he won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:09.14.
Both Ram squads return to the water Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Bartlesville, the last regular season meet before next month’s regional.