JENKS – Owasso swim coach Casey Stelzer viewed Tuesday’s Frontier Valley Conference meet as a preview of what his team will likely face next month when they look to qualify for state at the Class 6A East regional.
Facing many of the top teams in the state, the Rams finished fifth overall on the boys’ side and seventh in the girls’ standings (see PHOTO gallery).
Junior Sean Wood led Owasso with a pair of top-five finishes in individual events. Wood clocked the second-best time in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 52.26 seconds. He also took fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 23.71.
Zach Stelzer, Ahren Lamb, Mason Moan and Wood team up for a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay as they combined for a time of 1:43.47.
On the girls’ side, junior Elizabeth Patterson once again paced the Rams. Patterson finished fourth in the 100 freestyle (59.06) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.65). Owasso’s best relay finish came in the 200 freestyle event as Taylor Hamilton, Kaela Beals, Kenzee Hampton and Olivia Ross took sixth with a time of 1:57.13.
Jenks, the odds-on favorite to win state, swept the team titles in its home pool.
The Rams return to action Friday when they travel to Enid to compete in a triangular that includes Mustang as well. Owasso then has one meet left, Jan. 28 at Bartlesville, before it returns to Jenks Feb. 7-8 for regionals.