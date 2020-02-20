Owasso swimming goes into the Class 6A state meet after posting some of its fastest times of the season. And, if things go right, the Rams could have at least one school record fall when they return to Jenks on Friday.
Taylor Hamilton, Kenzee Hampton, Alexia Sang and Elizabeth Patterson posted a season-best time of 1:49.97 in the 200 yard freestyle relay two weeks ago in the East Regionals, which also took place inside the Jenks Aquatic Center. The quartet qualified for state and will try to break the previous school record of 1:48.41, a mark that has stood since 2007.
“We’re all really excited because we’re so close to being able to break it,” said Patterson, a state qualifier in two relays as well as the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The Owasso girls qualified for state in all three relays while the Ram boys advanced in both the 200 and 400 freestyle events.
Haley Raburn qualified in both the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, along with two relays. Hamilton (100 butterfly) and Olivia Ross (50 freestyle) will also compete in individual events.
On the boys’ side, juniors Sean Wood and Zach Stelzer will swim in a combined four individual events. Wood qualified in both the 50 and 100 freestyle while Stelzer will compete in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly races.
Wood will make his third state appearance overall and second straight in both events.
“This is the year that I want to get to podium in the 100 and 50,” Wood said.
Owasso coach Casey Stelzer said his squad has the potential for several podium (top eight) finishes. One advantage for Stelzer’s Rams figures to be the luxury of swimming in a familiar venue.
“The Jenks pool is almost like a second home to us,” Stelzer said. “We have multiple meets there every year. The juniors and seniors have swum there a ton…The other advantage is we don’t have to have to stay in hotel room. We get to stay in our own beds at night. That stuff makes for a successful meet.”
After a grueling season, the Rams head honcho added that swimming at the state meet is quite the accomplishment.
“The hardest part for us to do is get there,” Stelzer said. “We swim in the hardest regional. The fastest swimmers are on the east side of Oklahoma. So for us to make it to state is a huge victory.”
Preliminary rounds will take place Friday with the top 16 finishers advancing to finals on Saturday. The 6A meet will begin at 5:30 p.m. each day.