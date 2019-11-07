OOLOGAH - A late change in location did not keep the Owasso swim team from a strong start to its season on Tuesday evening.
The Ram girls brought home eight first place finishes while the boys chalked up five event wins in a dual with Booker T. Washington. Owasso was originally scheduled to open the 2019 campaign in the Hornets’ home pool, but facility issues moved the meet to Oologah High School.
Owasso swept the three relay races and had four different individuals claim event wins.
Junior Elizabeth Patterson took the gold in both the 50 and 100 meter freestyle events. Patterson won the 50 in 28.88 seconds and the 100 in 1:06.28. Junior Haley Raburn took first in the 400 freestyle with a time of 5:14.47. Freshmen Taylor Hamilton and Alexia Sang claimed individual event victories as Hamilton won the 100 butterfly (1:17.90) and Sang took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.81).
In the relays, Raburn, Kelcey Hicks, Hamilton and Olivia Ross won the 200 medley event with a combined time of 2:24.34. Ross, Hicks, Kenzee Hampton and Patterson took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.24. The quartet of Raburn, Kendyl Hopper, Hamilton and Patterson claimed gold in the 400 freestyle relay as they finished in 4:39.58.
The Owasso boys captured five event victories, including a pair of wins from junior Sean Wood in the sprint events. Wood won the 50 (26.60) and 100 (58.38) freestyle events. Senior Justin Wright took first in the 400 freestyle with a time of 5:17.19. Sophomore Mason Moan won the 200 freestyle as he clocked a time of 2:23.70.
Adam Hobza, Ahren Lamb, Michael Hogan and Wright won the 200 medley relay with a combined time of 2:12.46.
BTW did edge out Owasso both duals. The Hornet girls won 85-82 while the boys outscored the Rams, 94-67.
Owasso returns to the pool on Friday, Nov. 15, in a meet at Union. The Redskins will host Owasso along with Broken Arrow and Bixby. The first event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.