JENKS – Sean Wood had been working toward Saturday’s swim meet all year long. The Owasso junior saw his labor pay off in the Class 6A east regional final.
Wood set a pair of personal records as he finished third in the 100 yard freestyle (49.86 seconds) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (22.87) inside the Jenks Aquatic Center. Wood also swam the anchor leg on the Rams’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays, which sixth and eighth respectively (See PHOTOS).
Top 24 times from individual events and top 16 finishes in the relays from both the east and west regionals qualify for state, which will be held back at Jenks Feb. 21-22.
In his first race of the day, Wood broke 23 seconds for the first time ever in the 50 free. He then followed it up with his fastest time in the 100 and the highest finish for any Owasso swimmer in the two-day event.
“I just knew this was the meet I was going to do it,” Wood said of setting his PRs. “You can feel it in the last 25 (yards) when you see people that are really fast next to you and you’re ahead of them.”
Junior Zach Stelzer looked to be in a favorable spot to return to state as well after a seventh-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:11.64). Stelzer, Adam Hobza, Mason Moan and Wood finished sixth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:38.14. Stelzer, Ahren Lamb, Moan and Wood were eighth in the 400 relay as the combined for a 3:37.30.
On the girls’ side, Elizabeth Patterson posted a pair of top-seven finishes in her two individual events. The junior took fifth in the 50 free with a season-best time 26.19 seconds and seventh in the 100 free with a 58.52.
It was encouraging performance for Patterson, who has battled a right shoulder injury throughout the season, a year after she advanced to the state finals in the 50 free.
“My times have been a little bit slower than what they were a year ago but, for what I’ve been through, I’m proud of myself and where I’ve placed,” Patterson said.
Owasso also had top-10 finishes from Oliva Ross in the 50 free (27.24) and Taylor Hamilton in the 100 butterfly (1:07.57).
The Rams also put themselves in position to qualify for state in all three relays. Haley Raburn, Kendyl Hopper, Kaela Beals and Patterson finished fifth in the 400 free relay (4:05.54) while Hamilton, Kenzee Hamilton, Alexia Sang and Patterson took sixth in the 200 free relay (1:49.97). Raburn, Sang, Hamilton and Ross combined to take eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:05.00).
Owasso coach Casey Stelzer had one word to describe his team’s performance.
“Exceptional,” Stelzer said. “Across the board, we dropped times drastically. We’re not just talking about 1/10 of 2/10 of a second. We had kids that dropped three or four seconds off their times. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The official list of state qualifiers will be announced later in the week. Stay tuned to the Reporter website and social media accounts for those listings.