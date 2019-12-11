CLAREMORE – Owasso swimming took advantage of its lone home meet of the season with a dominating performance on Tuesday night.
The Ram boys claimed wins in each of the 11 events while the girls’ squad came away with a half-dozen victories as each team cruised to overall team titles in the Owasso Invitational inside the Claremore Recreation Center.
Mason Moan (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Zach Stelzer (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly) and Sean Wood (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) each took gold in two individual events. Adam Hobza won the 100 backstroke while Ahren Lamb took first in the 100 breaststroke event.
In the 200 medley relay, Hobza, Lamb, Michael Hogan and Justin Wright teamed up for the winning time of 2:04.27. Stelzer, Hogan, Moan, Wood won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:45.71. In the 400 free relay, Stelzer, Hobza, Moan, Wood clocked the top time of 3:56.60.
On the girls’ side, Kelcey Hicks (200 individual medley), Elizabeth Patterson (50 free) and Kenzee Hampton (100 breaststroke) were individual event winners for Owasso. The Rams swept the relays as Haley Raburn, Hicks, Taylor Hamilton and Olivia Ross won the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:13.44; Hopper, Kaela Beals, Hampton and Ross combined for a time of 2:01.07 in 200 free relay and Beals, Hopper, Rayburn and Hamilton won the 400 free relay in 4:31.50.
Tuesday’s meet concluded the 2019 portion of the Rams’ schedule. Owasso returns to the pool Jan. 7, 2020, in a meet at Jenks.