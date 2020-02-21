JENKS – Owasso swimming will take a baker’s dozen into the finals on Saturday with two still alive for a championship.
Junior Elizabeth Patterson finished eighth overall during Friday’s preliminary round in the 50-yard freestyle. Her time of 26.14 seconds advanced Patterson to the Class 6A championship finals, which will begin at 5 p.m. inside the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center. The boys 200 yard freestyle relay of Mason Moan, Ahren Lamb, Zach Stelzer and Sean Wood also punched their ticket to the championship finals with the eighth-fastest time during prelims as the quartet combined to finish in 1:37.05.
Eleven other Owasso entries qualified for the consolation finals with top-16 finishes on Friday as well.
Patterson advanced in the 100 freestyle (57.33) while Haley Raburn qualified in both the 500 free (5:46.32) and claimed the final qualifying spot in the 100 backstroke (1:05.68). Freshman teammate Taylor Hamilton was just behind Raburn in 17th with a time of 1:07.66. Hamilton was the Rams’ hard-luck swimmer on the evening as she also finished 17th in the 100 butterfly.
Olivia Ross will swim on Saturday in the 50 freestyle as she made the finals by .02 seconds.
The Owasso girls nearly had two of its relays in the championship finals as both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle teams finished in ninth during prelims. The 200 medley relay finished 11th on Friday.
On the boys’ side, Wood moved on to the consolation finals in both the 100 free (49.67) and 50 free (22.92) events. Stelzer advanced to the consolation finals in the 200 individual medley (2:09.79). The 400 freestyle relay team Moan, Michael Hogan, Adam Hobza and Wood finished 11th during prelims.