OOLOGAH – The Owasso swim team is 2-for-2 in the Oologah pool this season.
The Rams opened the season last month with a dual win over Booker T. Washington which had to be moved to the Oologah. On Tuesday, Owasso swept a dual against the homestanding Mustangs with the boys claiming a 116-61 victory while the girls outscored Oologah, 128-60.
Zach Stelzer, Sean Wood and Michael Hogan each won multiple events as Rams took first place finishes in all but one event on the boys’ side. Stelzer had the top time in both the 200 meter freestyle (2:14.74) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.75) events. Wood won the 50 (27.30) and 100 free. Hogan took the top prize in the 200 individual medley (3:01.75) and 100 butterfly (1:16.90).
Other first-place finishers for the Rams included Justin Wright in the 400 free (5:11.02) and Adam Hobza 100 backstroke (1:47.24). Hobza, Ahren Lamb, Hogan and Wright won the 200 medley relay (2:16.61).
On the girls’ side, Taylor Hamilton and Haley Raburn each won two individual events for Owasso. Hamilton won both the 200 individual medley (2:59.06) and 100 butterfly (1:22.13) while Raburn’s victories came in the 400 free (5:22.33) and 100 backstroke (1:20.22).
The Rams also got event wins from Kendyl Hopper in the 200 free (2:38.99) and Alexia Sang in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.58). Owasso also swept the three relay events as Raburn, Sang, Hamilton and Olivia Ross took first in the 200 medley relay (2:28.25), Sang, Kaela Beals, Kenzee Hampton and Elizabeth clocked the top time in the 200 freestyle relay (2:11.58) and Ross, Raburn, Hamilton and Patterson won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:55.10.
Owasso returns to the pool when it hosts the lone home meet of the season on Dec. 10 at the Claremore Rec Center.