TULSA – Sean Wood and Zach Stelzer have been productive duo for Owasso swimming.
The Ram tandem continued to find success Friday in the Union dual meet. Wood and Stelzer combined of four top-three finishes in individual events and each swam a leg on a pair of second-place relays.
Wood claimed the lone gold medal on the boys’ side when he clocked a time of 58.26 seconds in winning the 100 meter freestyle event. Wood also finished second in the 50 freestyle (26.22). Stelzer shined in the distance events with a second place in the 200 freestyle (2:09.99) and a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle (4:46.26).
Wood, Stelzer, Michael Hogan and Mason Moan teamed up in both relays as the quartet finished the 200 freestyle in 1:54.68 and 400 freestyle event in 4:14.98.
Junior Elizabeth Patterson paced Owasso’s girls with a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle (28.80). Olivia Ross (100 freestyle, 1:10.88) and Alexia Sang (100 breaststroke, 1:31.95) each took home second place finishes in individual events while Haley Raburn was third in the 400 freestyle (5:14.45).
Raburn, Sang, Ross and Taylor Hamilton teamed up to take second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:19.94. Sang, Patterson, Kendyl Hopper and Kenzee Hampton finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.47) event while Ross, Raburn, Hamilton and Patterson took second in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 4:38.58.
Owasso returns to the pool Dec. 3 at Oologah.