Since joining the Owasso tennis program five years ago, Mike Smith admits he underestimated his job.
“I expected it to be more of a hobby. But, rather it’s the offseason or during the season, I’m always thinking of how kids can get better,” Smith said. “I’d say it’s surprised me just how much you get invested with your kids and the program.”
Smith, who competed for OHS as a player, has helped head coach Billy Baysinger and Lori Swindell Owasso resurrect the program. For his part, Smith was voted last week as the Oklahoma High School Tennis Association Assistant Coach of the Year.
“I feel honored, but it wouldn’t happen without coach Baysinger or coach Swindell,” Smith said. “And it’s because of the players. If they weren’t for their hard work and success, nobody would take notice of the coach. They have been a great team to work with and make it very worthwhile.”
Smith learned of the award during the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State week in Tulsa. He was one of seven or eight coaches nominated during the annual OCA Clinic at the Southern Hills Marriott and Convention Center in Tulsa.
“I was incredibly shocked and incredibly honored,” Smith recalled of his immediate reaction to the news. “To be recognized by coaches across the state, it felt good to be considered.”
Baysinger said the presence of both Smith and Swindell has been instrumental in the growth of Owasso’s high school program.
“Their impact has been significant,” Baysinger said. “It allows us to go to more tournaments. It gives the kids more exposure so they can play at a high level.”
Smith is a 1987 Owasso graduate who played tennis during his high school days and in college for Oklahoma City University. Smith and his wife, Beth, have three children, each of which has attended Owasso Public Schools.