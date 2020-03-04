Last year marked on the greatest seasons ever for the Owasso girls tennis program as the Rams put three entries on the podium at state for the first time in school history.
Owasso set the bar high with a top-five overall finish last May in Oklahoma City. But coach Billy Baysinger’s team has the opportunity to equal or possibly surpass that mark with four returnees who placed at state a year ago.
“They are going to come in with a little more experience than last year,” Baysinger said. “It’s nice just for them to know what it’s been like to have been there before.”
Among those returning for the Rams will be Libby Perkins, who finished fifth at state last year at No. 2 singles. Perkins and senior Cortney Swift figure to be battling it out at No. 2 singles. Swift took fifth at state as a freshman and played the top singles’ spot a year ago.
“Cortney was a bit of fish out of water but she’s going to get put back to her natural position,” Baysinger said.
Freshman Lizzy Gilbert opens the season with the first chance at No. 1 singles. Gilbert is a veteran on the tennis courts in the area, but will be challenged moving up to the varsity scene.
“It’ll be a bit of a gauntlet for her because she won’t be playing eighth graders,” Baysinger said. “The girls’ side (in Class 6A) seems to have a pretty wide range of age groups. You start grooving swings for eight or 10 years when you’re growing up and you can get pretty good, pretty fast.”
Seniors Gracee Shriver and Jenna Holderman will open the season as Owasso’s top doubles team. Shriver, who spent a portion of last fall finding stardom on NBC’s “The Voice” TV show, took fourth at state last spring at No. 1 doubles. Holderman and Sonnie Simons earned a fifth place finish at No. 2 doubles.
Simons, a junior, will open the season at No. 2 doubles with freshman Sydney Swift. Swift, Cortney’s younger sister, had a success on the junior high circuit over the last couple of seasons, much like Gilbert.
Senior Avery Vancuren adds to a strong, deep roster for Owasso, which will be in a unique position this season.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had a situation where, to not just have a full slate of six, but we have extras that will be out there,” Baysinger said. “We will have two of them that will not be going to regionals.”
Kendall, Harbert return for Ram boys
After a standout finish to 2019 in their own right, the Owasso boys look to rebuild going into this spring.
The Rams finished seventh overall at the state tournament after they placed in three of the four entries. Seniors Jacob Kendall and Ash Harbert return to the mix as state placers a year ago.
Kendall will open the season at No. 1 singles a season after he finished seventh in the state at No. 2 doubles.
“He’s our most experienced and probably best overall player,” Baysinger said.
Harbert will fill one of the No. 2 doubles slots. Harbert began his junior year playing doubles but finished the spring as a state placer at No. 2 singles. Senior Adam Shull and freshman Andrew Aylor are the top candidates to team up with Harbert.
Mason Jordan, younger sibling of former Ram tennis standout Abbey Jordan, and junior James Coleman is the most likely tandem to take over at No. 1 doubles for Owasso.
Junior Tanner Webster and Aylor are in the running at No. 2 singles as well.
After losing a strong class to graduation, Baysinger said he’s excited to see how things pan out for the boys squad.
“This is like a blank canvass,” Baysinger said. “We’re going to start with that and move a couple of chess pieces around and see if we find a combination that works. It’s hard to know with those doubles kids…I think everybody that sees us will think Owasso is pretty weak because they don’t have the returning guys. Hopefully we’ll sneak up on some folks.”
Both Owasso teams opened their varsity seasons at the Union Invitational. The girls took the court Monday followed by the boys on Tuesday.
The Rams’ home schedule includes tournaments on March 12 and 31 sandwiched around a dual with Claremore on March 23.