Owasso coach Steve Parker views his sprinters as the building blocks for a track team.
Should that be the case, the Rams figure to be good shape as they begin the outdoor season by hosting the Owasso Invitational on Friday.
Seniors Omarr Barker and Duece Mayberry, standouts on the Rams state championship team in football last fall, return after each were part of state placing relays last season. Sierra Williams, a state champion in the relays, will lead the girls squad going into 2020.
“Track is a sprint sport,” Parker said. “If you’ve got some sprinters, you’re going to be successful, team-wise.”
Along with Barker and Mayberry, freshman phenom Cole Adams figures to play a key role in the sprints as well after healing up from a minor knee injury.
Kaden Hicks is another key piece for Owasso on the track. The senior has returned after missing virtually the entire cross country season due to a stress fracture in his femur.
In the field events, sophomore Ty Rumley is back after he finished seventh at state in the pole vault a year ago. Junior Bryce Journee, a state qualifier in the long jump, figures to return after the Rams basketball season concludes.
Parker added the boys team will also benefit from two other additions from football, sophomores Jaray Austin and Ronnie Thomas. Freshman EJ Lewis, a Ram point guard, also figures to play a key role on the track.
On the girls side, Williams gives Owasso a rare weapon on the track with her versatility. The Missouri State signee’s talent has already been on display during the indoor season.
“She ran the mile at OU and came back 20 minutes later and broke 60 seconds in the 400,” Parker said of Williams, who finished third at state in the 800 last year and was on the Rams gold medal winning 4x800 relay. “She’s talented, but she’s such a tough competitor.”
Williams and fellow senior Kennedy Smith each ran a leg Owasso’s state runner-up 4x200 team. Smith returns after winning the regional championship in the 300 hurdles a season ago.
Senior Grace Giesler, a medalist at last fall’s state cross country meet, and sophomore Libby Booth, another member of the state champion two-mile relay, return as well in the distance events.
Mikeiyla Washington and Emily Scoresone see the podium multiple times this spring after both were part of Owasso’s regional title-winning 4x100 relay. Olivia Graham is part of a talented freshman class that could shine in the distance races.
The Rams should be strong in the pole vault for the girls as well. State medalist and senior Katie Henry leads Owasso with fellow state qualifier Becca Moe also returning. Senior Anslee Leeviraphan won the pole vault at Enid during an indoor event earlier in the winter.
Friday’s home meet is scheduled to begin at noon. Owasso will also continue to host the Ram Relays, which are scheduled for April 10. The Frontier Conference meet is scheduled to return to Union on April 23 with regionals on May 9 at a site yet to be determined.
One significant change will be the Class 6A state track and field championships, which will take place in Ardmore May 15-16 for the first time in more than a decade. The meet had been in the Oklahoma City metro area for the past several years.