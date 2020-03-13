Just days removed from the basketball season, Bryce Journee showed off his ability on the track for Owasso on Thursday.
The junior won the long jump, one of two gold medals for the Owasso boys in the Union Invitational, as he leapt 21 feet, 8 inches in the event. The Rams other first-place finish came from Omarr Barker, who clocked the fasted time in the 200 meters with a 22.02 seconds.
Journee finished just ahead of Payton Lusk, who took third in the long jump. Lusk also cleared 6-0 in a second-place finish in the high jump.
Caleb Sapulpa (100) and Sage Anderson (high jump) finished with bronze-medal performances for Owasso, which took third overall with 99 points. Union won the meet with 150 points, followed by Broken Arrow (143) in second.
Sierra Williams led the girls with a first-place finish in the 400 as she clocked a time of 58.19. Alexis Winton (100 hurdles) and NeVaeh DeBerry (long jump) were Owasso’s next best finishers in the individual events as each claimed a bronze medal.
Owasso is scheduled to return to the track Friday, March 27 at the ORU Invitational.