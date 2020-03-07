Owasso track was treated to some ideal conditions as it began the outdoor season Friday afternoon at home.
Plenty of sun and comfortable weather greeted the Rams’ opener. The Owasso girls took advantage of the circumstances with seven gold medals and the top finish overall in the 14-team field. The boys claimed three event wins and took second overall.
Kennedie Rhein edged out teammate Libby Booth to win the 3200 with a time of 11:52.14. Kennedy Smith finished with the fastest time in the 300 hurdles at 47.43. Katie Henry cleared 10 feet, 1 inch as she took first in the pole vault.
Owasso also the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:46.85.
Along with Booth, Karson Zumwalt earned a silver medal as she leapt 16-5 in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Omarr Barker clocked the fastest time in the 200 with a 22.42 while Tate Young claimed the gold in the 400 as he finished in 51.11.
The Rams swept the 4x200 as the boys finished in 1:30.71. Owasso took second in each of the other three relays.
In the field events, Payton Lusk won the long jump with a leap of 20-4 ¼.
Both Ram squads return to action Thursday when they compete in Claremore.