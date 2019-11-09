After a run to the Class 6A state championship game, Owasso has three players named to the All-State team.
Shortstop Paige Knight, third baseman Payton Compton and right fielder Jaycee Hampton were each selected to the Large School East squad, as was Collinsville pitcher Elizabeth Aman when the Oklahoma High School Fast Pitch Coaches Association announced its 2019 All-State softball teams.
Knight paced the Rams in batting average, hits, RBI, walks and tied for the team-high in doubles. Compton was among the team leaders in with a .380 batting average and executed an Owasso-best eight sacrifices on the season. Hampton was a steady bat with a .386 average at the top of the order and a dependable glove in the outfield in her only season with the Rams.
Aman was Collinsville’s ace the last couple of seasons, including a win over Pryor in this year’s 5A state quarterfinal round.
The 2020 All-State games are set for June 6 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Action begins with the large-school game at 10 a.m.
Bixby’s Joy Marie Galliart was designated to coach the Large East.