After being pushed to the limit twice during Friday’s pool play, the question looming over the Owasso volleyball team was how much did they have left in the tank?
The Rams were pushed to five games in two of their three matches at their home invitational. Owasso advanced to the championship bracket with two wins, highlighted by a victory over Edmond Memorial, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 6A. OHS concluded pool play with a five-game loss 4A No. 3 Lincoln Christian, a match that did finish until around 9 p.m.
Owasso was tasked with returning for a 9 a.m. match against 6A No. 2 Broken Arrow on Saturday in a tournament semifinal.
“We knew (on Friday) night it was going to be tough,” said Owasso coach Meghann Kannett. “We could have come out, lost that first one and then gave up. But they went in there and battled.”
The ninth-ranked Rams and Tigers put on another five-game battle, which has been a regular occurrence in recent meetings, with Broken Arrow pulling out the win, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-4.
Owasso (13-10) fell to Edmond Memorial in a rematch in the third place game later on Saturday afternoon, again in five games.
BA got out to the early advantage in the first game and never looked back. The Rams came out with a renewed energy and improved play at the net, which helped them turn the tide.
“I challenged them that we have to have a block. Our defense cannot continue to play back there if they don’t have any help at the net,” Kannett said.
Kannett pointed out the play of senior middle Avery Vancuren in helping spearhead the turnaround.
“When I challenge Avery, she really takes it and responds,” said the Ram coach.
Trailing 2-1 going into the fourth game, Owasso had its back against the wall with a 20-18 deficit. Taylor Hendricks had consecutive serving aces while Mallory Hendrix and Lauryn Walters each had a kill as the Rams rattled off six straight points to even the match at two games each.
Owasso’s momentum ended quickly in the decisive fifth game as BA scored the first six points on serve and rolled the rest of the way.
With the loss, the Rams fell to 1-5 in five-game matches.
That one five-game victory came in Owasso’s second pool play match on Friday. Following a three-game sweep of Norman, the Rams used a fast start to knock off Edmond Memorial, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 15-8.
“The first two sets were flawless,” Kannett said. “(Edmond Memorial) had some great hits and we hit it back at them. We told them we’ve been in this situation before and that if you lose, you have to learn from it. This is your opportunity to learn from it.”
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Owasso def. Bartlesville, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18 - Owasso used late runs in the third and fourth games to pull out a four-game victory at Owasso Gymnasium.
After Owasso jumped out to the one-set lead, Bartlesville took control in game two and never relinquished the lead. The Rams twice rallied to within a point on kills from Lauryn Walters and Stella Franklin but could not get over the hump on either occasion.
In game three, OHS seemed to have reclaimed momentum with a commanding 13-6 advantage on Jenna Holderman’s serve. Bartlesville answered and closed the deficit to a single point at 20-19 before Avery Vancuren came up with a key kill in the middle on a long rally. Holderman served out the rest of the game.
OHS again bolted out to a fast start in the fourth game, as evident by a 10-3 lead. The Bruins again recovered, this time with eight consecutive points as they took an 11-10 advantage. Owasso rebounded in time with a 12-4 flurry and finally put the Bruins away.