Many students use their spring break as a time for rest and relaxation.
Others use the occasion to take some vacation.
Isabel Cevallos chose neither route. Owasso’s student council president instead joined a church group Owasso on a mission trip to Mexico. Cevallos was part of a team that built a house for a family in need in just three days.
“It’s just about helping others,” Cevallos said. “We don’t realized how blessed until we see what some people have.”
A senior on the Rams volleyball team, Cevallos and her family moved from Ecuador when she was in junior high. Cevallos is fluent in English, Spanish and French. She’s also learning sign language.
“Language can make such a difference,” she said.
Cevallos missed the 2018 volleyball season as the sport conflicted with her commitment to the school’s student government. StuCo meetings were moved to different time this year, which allowed her to participate in both activities.
Cevallos and the Rams, with a 10-8 record going into the week, will host its annual Owasso Invitational this weekend. Bixby, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Lincoln Christian, Norman, Southmoore and Victory Christian complete the eight-team field.
Pool play begins Friday morning with bracket play scheduled for Saturday.
The Rams will play eight straight matches at home beginning this week. Owasso had played just three of their first 18 matches at the Owasso Gymnasium.
“We’re looking forward to (playing at home),” said Rams coach Meghann Kannett. “It’ll be nice to have that stretch not to be traveling and playing on our home court with our fans.”