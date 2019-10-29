Owasso Volleyball

Owasso’s Mallory Hendrix was named Frontier Valley Conference MVP on Tuesday. Owasso Reporter File Photo

Mallory Hendrix continued to rake in the postseason awards on Tuesday.

The Owasso senior setter/middle was named the Frontier Valley Conference MVP, which was announced by the league's coaches. Hendrix was one of six Rams bestowed with all-conference honors.

Junior libero/defensive specialist Gabby Guerrero was named to the first team. Sophomore setter/outside hitter Rylee Martin earned second team honors. Addy Berry, Jenna Holderman and Avery Vancuren were each honorable mention selections.

Hendrix, who was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team last week, averaged more than 15 kills per match this season. She also tallied 2.5 blocks, nearly 10 digs and a .301 hitting percentage.

Broken Arrow, which finished as state runner-up, swept the other top honors as Ian Bullen earned top coach honors while Macy Blackburn and Natalie Morales claimed the offensive and defensive MVP awards.