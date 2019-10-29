Mallory Hendrix continued to rake in the postseason awards on Tuesday.
The Owasso senior setter/middle was named the Frontier Valley Conference MVP, which was announced by the league's coaches. Hendrix was one of six Rams bestowed with all-conference honors.
Junior libero/defensive specialist Gabby Guerrero was named to the first team. Sophomore setter/outside hitter Rylee Martin earned second team honors. Addy Berry, Jenna Holderman and Avery Vancuren were each honorable mention selections.
Hendrix, who was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team last week, averaged more than 15 kills per match this season. She also tallied 2.5 blocks, nearly 10 digs and a .301 hitting percentage.
Broken Arrow, which finished as state runner-up, swept the other top honors as Ian Bullen earned top coach honors while Macy Blackburn and Natalie Morales claimed the offensive and defensive MVP awards.