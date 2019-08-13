TULSA – Meghann Kannett figured Tuesday night’s opponent was the most difficult season opener yet Owasso volleyball, which began its sixth season under her leadership.
The Rams were tested at times, but came away with an impressive four-set road win over Union. After splitting the first two sets, Owasso took control as the match went on for the 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17 triumph.
“I think it’s a good indicator of what we’re capable of this year,” Kannett said. “They’re tough. They’re a good team…They made us work hard in the front row blocking. They made us work hard digging. But we did what we needed to do, which was serve tough at them to try to take them out of that system where they couldn’t hit it right at us every time.”
After season opening wins by the freshman and JV squads at Union High School, the Ram varsity squad quieted the home crown with an early 9-2 flurry in the first set, buoyed by some effective serving, and went on to grab the early momentum. Owasso had an opportunity for a 2-0 lead with a 20-17 lead late in the second set but the Redskins, who had the size advantage at the net, made a late charge to even match at one set each.
The Rams and Redskins traded point-for-point for most of the third set before Owasso got kills from Mallory Hendrix and Taylor Hendricks to pull out a 25-22 victory. Hendrix, who showed her versatility at the net as a blocker and hitter as well as sharing setting responsibilities with Addy Berry, rattled off four straight points on serve as the Rams put a stranglehold on the match with an 11-3 start to the fourth and final set.
“When the game is on the line, Mallory likes that,” Kannett said. “She feeds off that energy. She plays to win. She’s going to swing no matter what.”
Madi Mercer and Stella Franklin also had key swings on offense. Back row specialists Gabby Guerrero and Jenna Holderman sparked the defense as each kept balls in play numerous occasions that turned into Owasso points.
“They run the back row so well,” Kannett said. “If we can keep that up in the back row and get help with our front row blocks, holy cow. Our defense can be one of the top of the state.”
Owasso will make its home opener Friday when it hosts Shawnee inside the OHS Gymnasium. The Rams will look for revenge after they fell to the Wolves on the road in five sets a year ago. The action begins at 4 p.m. with the freshman match, followed by the JV at 5:15 and capped off by varsity at 6:30.