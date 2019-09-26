Grinding through the dog days of the high school volleyball season, Owasso took the court Thursday night for its ninth match in the past 10 days.
Several Rams have accumulated nagging injuries, common signs of wear and tear on a team by late September.
“I told the girls every team is going through the grind, just like us,” said Rams coach Meghann Kannett. “Nobody’s completely healthy right now.”
Nursing those bumps and bruises did not get any easier when OHS hosted top-ranked Broken Arrow at inside the Owasso Gymnasium. BA claimed the first two sets and went on to defeat the Rams in four, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17.
Broken Arrow had knocked off the No. 9 Rams (13-11) in five sets last weekend during the Owasso Invitational. In Thursday’s rematch, the Tigers were too sharp at the net to be denied.
“Broken Arrow is ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Kannett said. “And sometimes, when they play that good, you just have to give it to them and say job well done.”
Down 2-0, the Rams showed resiliency in the third set after trailing 5-1 in the early stages. Rylee Martin rattled off several points on serve as Owasso rallied back for a commanding 15-8 lead. BA twice closed the deficit to two points, but Martin and Maddy Mercer came up with key kills to regain momentum. Mercer and Avery Vancuren combined for a block that ended the game and pushed the match to a fourth set.
“We came out in the third set and maybe caught them off guard,” Kannett said. “We didn’t give up and that’s all I ask.”
Tied at 8-8 in the fourth, the Tigers used a 9-2 spurt to grab a 17-10 lead and Owasso could never fully recover.
Owasso will get a much-needed few days off before it travels to Bishop Kelley on Monday. The Rams then conclude the regular season with road matches at Sand Springs and Booker T. Washington before hosting NOAH on Oct. 10 for Senior Night.
Sitting ninth in the current 6A coaches rankings, Owasso would travel for regionals if the season ended today. Kannett said the key for her team is to focus on what they can control.
“I told them if we can go and knock somebody off that is ranked above us, that’s great,” she said. “But we need to make sure and take care of business against the other teams. We can’t overlook anybody.”