TULSA – Owasso volleyball battled through for a third place finish Saturday at the Bishop Kelley Comets Tournament of Champions.
The Rams advanced to the championship bracket after winning two of their three pool play matches Friday. Owasso swept Norman (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) and Ponca City (25-16, 25-15, 25-16), then fell to defending Class 5A champion and tournament host Bishop Kelley in four games (25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23).
Owasso took on Fayetteville (Arkansas) in the semifinals on Saturday. The Purple Dogs won the first two games and went on to hand OHS a four-game loss (25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 25-15). The Rams did bounce back and finished with a 3-1 win over Stillwater in the third-place match (25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18).
At 9-7 overall, the Rams return to the court Tuesday when they host Sapulpa.