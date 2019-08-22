Just a couple of days removed from a tooth-and-nail battle, Owasso volleyball will get a rematch with rival Jenks.
The Rams and Trojans are part of a brutal four-team pool in the Broken Arrow Tournament, which begins Friday morning. Owasso, Jenks and Norman North, all Class 6A state qualifiers a season ago, are paired in one pool along with Bartlesville.
Owasso, 2-1 on the season, open up with Norman North at 9 a.m. then take on Jenks and Bartlesville in consecutive matches, beginning with the Trojans at 1:30 p.m. The top two teams from the pool will advance to Saturday’s championship bracket with the third- and fourth-place finishers will be subject to the consolation bracket, also scheduled for Saturday.
The host Tigers, Edmond Memorial, Southmoore and Union will square off in the opposite pool.
Friday’s matchup will be the second in four days for Owasso and Jenks. The only two east side schools to advance to last year’s state tournament squared off in an epic five-set battle on Tuesday night with the Trojans holding serve on their home floor with a 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 15-13 decision.
Mallory Hendrix paced the Rams with 17 kills and tied for team-high honors with 23 digs. Taylor Hendricks also collected a double-double with 20 digs and 10 kills, along four aces.
Avery Vancuren also reached double digits in kills with 11 while Stella Franklin had seven.
Gabby Guerrero and Jenna Holderman once again did the dirty work in the back row as they combined for 39 digs. Addy Berry and Rylee Martin shared a majority of the setter duties as Berry finished with 26 assists while Martin tallied 22.