Last month, Owasso rolled to a three-game sweep of Bartlesville in the Broken Arrow Invitational.
When the Rams hosted the Bruins in a Frontier Valley Conference volleyball affair on Tuesday night, some expected a similar type of result. But Bartlesville battled throughout before the No. 9-ranked team in Class 6A used late runs in the third and fourth games to pull out a four-game victory at Owasso Gymnasium, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.
“I think mentally we weren’t ready,” said Owasso coach Meghann Kannett. “We had played them before and we beat them. So I think the girls walked in just expecting a win. But Bartlesville’s gotten a lot better since the last time we played them. You could tell they’ve been working hard.”
The Rams improved to 11-8 on the season but eventually found some much-needed grit to claim the victory.
After Owasso jumped out to the one-set lead, Bartlesville took control in game two and never relinquished the lead. The Rams twice rallied to within a point on kills from Lauryn Walters and Stella Franklin but could not get over the hump on either occasion.
In game three, OHS seemed to have reclaimed momentum with a commanding 13-6 advantage on Jenna Holderman’s serve. Bartlesville answered and closed the deficit to a single point at 20-19 before Avery Vancuren came up with a key kill in the middle on a long rally. Holderman served out the rest of the game.
OHS again bolted out to a fast start in the fourth game, as evident by a 10-3 lead. The Bruins again recovered, this time with eight consecutive points as they took an 11-10 advantage. Owasso rebounded in time with a 12-4 flurry and finally put the Bruins away.
Kannett said she could sense during pregame her team might be in for a struggle.
“It’s the way they warm up,” she said. “It’s the way they talk. It’s the way they move. I could tell in our warm up, we were just going through the motions.”
Owasso will take the next couple of days off before hosting its annual invitational. Pool play begins Friday morning with bracket play slated for Saturday.