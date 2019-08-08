Owasso volleyball enters this fall with a very different mindset than a season ago.
In 2018, the Rams made a staggering 14-win improvement which catapulted them to a 25-10 record and a berth in the Class 6A state tournament. OHS returns a majority of the key piece that made that turnaround possible.
“After last year, I think we’re just going to build on that success and keep it going,” said Rams coach Meghann Kannett, who has guided the program to three state tournament berths in her first five seasons at the helm. “They saw what they were capable. And they know they’re even better after another year.”
A trio of seniors, Mallory Hendrix, Jenna Holderman and Avery Vancuren, are among the returning starters. Hendrix, an All-World finalist for player of the year honors last season, will move over from the right side to the middle and continue her setter duties as well. Vancuren will join Hendrix, whose move to the middle was deemed necessary after losing program staple and three-year linchpin Journey Staggs to graduation.
“It’ll be a little weird but it’s a good thing for Mallory to be in the middle,” Vancuren said. “She’s our best hitter. We need her there.”
Holderman will retain her defensive specialist/libero role in the back row, along with Gabby Guerrero, one of four returning juniors who have a couple of years of varsity seasoning. Holderman and Guerrero are expected to lead an improved back row for the Rams.
“I think our back row will be a lot stronger, between Jenna and Gabby,” Kannett said. “They’ve been playing in the offseason. They’ve gotten stronger and more experienced. Their skills are better. That’s really going to help us being scrappy with keeping the ball in play until we can put it down.”
Fellow juniors Taylor Hendrix, Madi Mercer, as well as Stella Franklin, will be counted on to take key swings on the outside. While Hendrix and Mercer are familiar varsity names, Franklin predominantly played JV a season ago but could be a breakout candidate in 2019.
“She can play either on the right or outside,” Kannett said of Franklin. “She can be a big hitter for us.”
Sophomores Riley Martin and Lauren Walters are expected to see their first significant varsity time.
Armed with a familiar lineup, Holderman said the team’s continuity should pay off with a quicker start to the season.
“It’s just nice to know the people we’ve played with before are the same,” Holderman said. “We already know how to work well together. That makes it easier to get going off the start.”
Owasso opens its season Monday at Union. The freshman match begins play at 4 p.m., followed by the junior varsity. Varsity play is scheduled to start at approximately 6:30.
The Rams home opener will be Friday, Aug. 16, when Shawnee invades the OHS Gymnasium.