JENKS – Owasso and Jenks showed why one spot in the rankings separated the two volleyball teams throughout the latter stages of regular season.
The No. 9-ranked Rams made the short trip south to take on Class 6A regional host and No. 8 Jenks on Tuesday night in the championship match. Owasso went point-for-point throughout but in all three sets but ultimately fell to the Trojans, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.
“We just could never get over that hump to get the lead and keep the lead,” said Rams coach Meghann Kannett. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort. They fought through the whole time.”
Owasso opened regional play with a four-set win over Bixby, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, but saw its season end with a 17-14 record. Jenks, which swept Booker T. Washington in the first round, advanced to state with a record of 18-14.
Jenks topped the Rams twice during the regular season including a five-set slugfest the last time the two met inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse. The regional final looked like it might have a similar feel.
Owasso bolted out to a 4-0 lead after a pair of Mallory Hendrix kills. Jenks rallied and took its first lead at 13-12 after a Mikiah Perdue kill. The two teams exchanged points the rest of the first game before a pair of Perdue blocks gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
Jenks surged to a 17-10 lead in the second set but Owasso rallied back. Led by a trio of Avery Vancuren kills, the Rams closed the gap to two points on three occasions. Stella Franklin’s successful swing put Owasso to within 22-20 but the Trojans scored three of the last four points to claim a commanding two-set lead.
“You’ve got to give credit where credit is due,” said Kannett, who patrolled the sidelines despite being diagnosed with bronchitis earlier in the day. “(Jenks) came out ready to play and made the big plays at the end of each set when they needed to. And you look back at a missed block here and a missed serve there or a missed serve receive here, it all adds up. You think I wish I could have two or three of those points back and it could be a completely different game.”
Franklin, Taylor Hendricks, Rylee Martin and Madi Mercer each came up with kills as Owasso trailed just 17-16 in the third set but again the Rams could never really mount a significant rally. Jenks slowly pulled away down the stretch and held on to claim the state tournament berth.
Owasso will lose five seniors to graduation next season, Hendrix, Vancuren, Jenna Holderman, Isabel Cevallos and Ashley Bunten. Hendrix, Vancuren and Holderman were three starters who hardly ever came off the court.
“They are a huge part of the team and we’re going to have to spend a large part of the offseason to figure out who will fit in with the one’s returning,” Kannett said.