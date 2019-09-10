Through the first month of the high school volleyball season, Owasso had accumulated its share of battle scars.
The Rams entered Tuesday night’s home match against Sapulpa just above .500 with a 9-7 record. But many of those defeats came against state-tournament level competition. Coach Meghan Kannett hopes her colleagues will take that into consideration when the initial Class 6A coaches rankings come out next week.
“When we have lost, we’ve played good competition and we’ve played them tough,” Kannett said. “And the teams who beat us will probably all be ranked above us. I think we should be ranked around 6th or 7th.”
Kannett’s comments came after the Rams added to their win total with a resounding 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 rout of the Chieftains inside the OHS Gymnasium. Owasso overwhelmed Sapulpa with its serve and taking an aggressive hitting approach on offense.
“We talked about getting good swings on balls, even if we don’t get the perfect pass,” Kannett said. “I felt they did a better job of that.”
Addy Berry’s serve got Owasso off to a fast start in the first game as the Rams rolled to a quick one-game lead. Rylee Martin did the same in game two as she rattled off five unanswered on serve as OHS grabbed an 11-3 lead and never looked back.
Junior hitter Madi Mercer said one of the keys for the Rams was improved communication.
“We have to make sure that we continue talking and being loud every point, no matter what happens,” Mercer said.
Tuesday also represented just the third home match for Owasso this season, a trend that will change over the second half of the year. The Rams will play nine of their final 12 matches at home.
“We just feel more comfortable playing at home,” Mercer said.
Owasso does go back on the road for a neutral site match Thursday against Edmond Santa Fe. The Rams and Wolves will square off at Bishop Kelley, beginning at 4 p.m.