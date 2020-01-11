JENKS – EJ Tecson may not have gotten the result he hoped for, but the Owasso sophomore concluded a strong showing at the Larry Wilkey Invitational on Saturday.
Tecson finished second in the 126-pound division after he dropped a 6-1 decision to defending state champion and top-ranked Zach Blankenship of Bixby in the finals. The Ram wrestler pinned two of his three opponents during Friday’s action. Tecson needed less than a minute in each of his first two matches against Caden Ingram of Southmoore and Colin Bybee of Newton, Kansas. Tecson then defeated Bixby’s Christian Kaiser, 12-6, in the semifinals.
Tecson and the Rams went to a fourth place finish overall and was one of seven Owasso wrestlers that stood on the podium. Mark Turner finished third at 170, which he capped off with a win over top seed Gabe Chesbro of Bishop Kelley in the third-place match. Nate Jacobson took fourth at 160, as did freshman Zeke Wheeler at 106. Kilian McNichol took fifth at 132 while freshmen Braxton Bacon and Tyler Rich finished sixth at 152 and 285, respectively.
Owasso totaled 150 points after its strong Saturday finish. Skiatook won the team title with 260.5, followed the host Trojans in second at 198.5 and Southmoore in third at 156.
The Rams return to action Thursday when they host Bartlesville in the final district dual of the season.