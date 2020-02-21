BROKEN ARROW – Owasso has one wrestler already qualified for the upcoming state tournament.
Eleven more Rams could join him by the end of Saturday’s Class 6A east regional in Broken Arrow.
Mark Turner won both of his first two matches on Friday to punch his ticket to state for the first time and advanced to the finals at 170 pounds. The Ram senior will wrestle Bryce Mattioda of BA for the regional crown.
EJ Tecson (126) and Nate Jacobson (160) were each knocked out in the semifinals and each needs just one win on the consolation side to make a return trip to state. Troy Bullman (113), Leyton Warne (120), Kilian McNichol (132), Bryson Perez (138), Braxton Bacon (152), Scott Ghavami (182), Devin Harris (220) and Tyler Rich (220) are each alive in the consolation quarters and will need two wins to advance to state.
Consolation quarterfinal action will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Broken Arrow High School with the finals set to begin at 4 p.m.