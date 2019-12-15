Nate Jacobson hoped last year’s podium finish at the state tournament would give him momentum going into the current wrestling season.
The Owasso senior proved once again he could hold his own against elite competition at the Perry Tournament of Champions over the weekend. Jacobson won his first three matches and finished second overall in the 170-pound division.
Jacobson was one of three Rams who stood on the podium at the historic tournament. Zeke Wheeler (106) and Devin Harris (220) both finished fifth.
Jacobson claimed major decision victories in his first two matches on Friday then pulled off a 5-3 decision over Arkansas City’s Nicholas Bahm in the semifinals. Zeke Coleman of Choctaw defeated Jacobson, 6-4, in the finals.
Wheeler defeated Ducan’s Carson Villalon, 4-2, in the fifth-place match. The sophomore won four of his six matches over the two-day event.
At 220, Harris closed out his weekend with a 2-1 overtime win over Stillwater’s Carson Cottrill in the fifth-place match.
Grant Bunten (126) and EJ Tecson (132) were each one victory away from placing. Troy Bullman (113) and Scott Ghavami (195) got two wins apiece in their respective weight classes for Owasso.
The Rams finished 12th overall in the tournament. Choctaw claimed the team title followed by Stillwater in second.
Owasso returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Claremore in search of its first dual win of the season.