A brutal early-season dual schedule may be paying off for Owasso wrestling.
The Rams claimed 11 match wins, five of which came by pin, as they rolled past Bartlesville, 52-16, Thursday night inside Owasso Gymnasium. After losses to some of the top teams in the state to begin the year, Owasso improved its dual record to 3-5 on the season with a second straight win.
Zeke Wheeler and Troy Bullman got the Rams going with second-period pins at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively, as Owasso won four consecutive matches to take a 20-6 lead. Bryson Perez got a third-period takedown that earned him a 5-3 decision over Duke McGill at 145 as Owasso’s lead grew to 23-10, the first of six straight victories for Mike Ryan’s club.
Braxton Bacon collected a major decision at 152 and Nate Jacobson followed with a third-period pin at 160. Mark Turner kept the momentum rolling with an 8-3 decision at 170 and Zac Conrad added more bonus points for the Rams with a major at 182. Scott Ghavami (195) and Tyler Rich (285) concluded the dual with the two most impressive wins on the night as each tallied first-period pins of their Bruin foes.
Owasso returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Ponca City before the annual Ram Duals on Jan. 24-25.