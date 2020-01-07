Owasso’s road to a third consecutive dual state tournament hit a bump on Tuesday night.
Stillwater won 10 of the 14 matches as it defeated the Rams 46-18 in a district dual inside Owasso Gymnasium. With the win, the Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in 6A, gained the inside track to next month’s dual state tournament in Enid.
The Rams still have district duals remaining against Bixby and Bartlesville but need help in order to once again punch their state ticket.
Stillwater won the first three matches and led 12-0 when EJ Tecson got Owasso on the scoreboard with a pin at 126 pounds. Nate Jacobson collected a fall at 160 and Mark Turner followed with a 5-3 decision at 170 as the Rams closed the deficit to 33-15, but the Pioneers won the next three matches to clinch the win.
Tyler Rich closed out the evening with a 3-0 decision at 285 for Owasso.
The Rams return to the mat Thursday when they take on the Spartans on the road before they compete in the Larry Wilkey Jenks Invitational Friday and Saturday.