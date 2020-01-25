As expected, Owasso wrestling faced its share of adversity Saturday in the final day of the Ram Duals.
The host school, which had advanced to the championship bracket after finishing second during Friday’s pool duals, fell to nationally-ranked Allen, Texas, in the quarterfinals (55-6) and Comanche (42-32), the top-ranked team in Class 3A. But Owasso did finish on a high note with a 34-31 victory over Edmond Memorial, ranked No. 6 in 6A, and claimed seventh place overall in the tournament.
Nate Jacobson, at 160 pounds, along with Mark Turner (170), Devin Harris (195), Tyler Rich (285) and EJ Tecson (126) each picked up victories in contested matches against the Bulldogs. Zeke Wheeler (106), Troy Bullman (113) and Chad Herbert (138) collected forfeit wins in the dual.
Turner and Tecson each went 3-0 on Saturday. Turner held on for a 3-1 decision against Allen’s Ryan Nichols while Tecson edged out Rance Weigland, 6-4, to account for both of Owasso’s wins against the Eagles.
Allen, the defending tournament champions, was however upset in the finals by Goddard, Kansas, 35-30.
Owasso returns to action on the mat Thursday when it travels to Sapulpa for a dual. The Rams and Chieftains are slated to start at 6 p.m. with junior high matches, followed by the varsity dual at approximately 7.