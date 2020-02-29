OKLAHOMA CITY – Owasso did not have a wrestler advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament for the first time in a couple of years. But that did not keep the Rams from a memorable Saturday inside the Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
Nate Jacobson and Mark Turner, both seniors, and sophomore EJ Tecson advanced to the second day of the Class 6A state tournament at their respective weight classes. The Ram trio combined to win five of their last six matches and all three finished on the podium.
Jacobson and Tecson concluded the two-day event of the state’s elite grapplers with third place finishes while Turner finished fourth.
Owasso finished eighth overall. Broken Arrow claimed its second straight team title followed by Mustang in second.
“On paper this group was not supposed to meet or exceed what we’ve done the last couple of years,” said Owasso coach Mike Ryan. “But we matched the number of state placers we had last year. We’re going to be in the top 10 again, four years in a row. “
Jacobson and Tecson bounced with two wins each after both defeated regional champions on Friday.
In an effort to improve his path at state, Jacobson opted to compete in a wrestle-in match after finishing third at regionals a week ago at 160 pounds. The move worked as Jacobson defeated Edmond North’s Braden Bowan, the west regional champion, in the quarterfinals, 9-5.
After falling to Enid’s Chance Davis in the semifinals, Jacobson rebounded with a 7-3 decision over Broken Arrow’s in the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning, then pinned Chandler Holman of Choctaw in the third period in the third-place match.
It marked the second straight season Jacobson finished on the state podium with a third place medal.
“I really wanted to be in the finals. It was a little disappointing,” said Jacobson, who finished his season with a 33-9 record. “(Coming back on Saturday after a loss) everybody’s dragging. If you want it, you have to go get it.”
Tecson claimed a major over Matt Garcia of Edmond Memorial, the west regional champion, at 126 and punched his ticket to the semifinal round. After a 9-4 loss to Broken Arrow’ s Jackson Cockrell on Friday night, Tecson shook off the defeat with a pin of Norman North’s Jacob Zimmer just 31 seconds into the match on Saturday morning.
He then scored a takedown with 19 seconds left that keyed a 3-1 win over Cade Nicholas of Stillwater for third place. Nicholas had defeated Tecson in overtime in the regional semifinals seven days earlier.
“It felt really good,” Tecson said. “I worked a lot to get this. Just to get third, I’m really happy I got third.”
Tecson, who qualified for state last year, became a placer for the first time. He hopes to continue that momentum going into his junior season.
“If I’m better than last year, then I’ll be better next year. I hope,” said Tecson, who finished with a 33-9 record. “That’s all I can pray for.”
Turner lost in his opening match at 170, but bounced back with a third period pin of Edmond North’s Ethan Ooten on Friday afternoon. Turner clinched his spot on the podium with a 9-6 decision over Nate Hahn of Yukon on Saturday morning.
Turner said he hoped for a higher finish on the podium. But after injuries had cut short the first three years of his high school career, the Ram captain was glad to finish with a state medal.
“Not saying my freshman, sophomore and junior years weren’t memorable coming here to watch, but just going out there and wrestling, it’s different and special,” said Turner, who finished with a 26-6 record.
Ryan said Jacobson and Turner led a senior class that will always be special to him.
“This was my first group of seniors I had for all four years,” Ryan said. “They have worked hard. They stuck through it thick and thin. I’m glad it turned out this way. We’re going to have three of those boys on the stand.”
Along with Tecson, freshman heavyweight Tyler Rich will be a returning state qualifier next season. Rich’s first state trip on varsity began with a third period pin of Southmoore’s David Steiger on Friday morning, but the Ram fell in his last two matches.
Rich finished the year with an 18-10 record in especially difficult weight class for freshmen.
Rich was one of several newcomers to the varsity scene for Owasso this season. In looking ahead to the 2020-21 campaign, Ryan said he expects to see the Rams to again make a splash in 6A.
“People may not be expecting a lot out of them just because they don’t know them,” he said. “They haven’t proven themselves yet. But I think we’re going to raise some eyebrows in the next couple of years.”