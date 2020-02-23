BROKEN ARROW – The final day at the Class 6A east regional had whittled down Owasso’s pool of state qualifiers down to three going into the final match on Saturday evening.
Freshman heavyweight Tyler Rich was able to end the tournament on a high note with a third-period escape and a takedown in the final seconds that gave him 3-0 win in the fifth-place match over Stillwater’s Jakobe Sanders and a spot in next week’s state tournament.
Rich will join seniors Nate Jacobson and Mark Turner and sophomore EJ Tecson inside the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
“A freshman at heavyweight getting to the state tournament is a big deal,” Owasso coach Mike Ryan said of Rich, who improved to 17-8 in his first year on varsity. “We’re proud of him. Hope he continues to have the drive and determination that he’s exhibited this year so he can do bigger and better things the next three years.”
Like Rich, Turner will make his first state appearance. The Ram captain, who had seen injuries limit him throughout his high school career, punched his ticket on Friday evening with a major decision over Jenks Killian McGrew in the semifinals at 170 pounds.
“It felt good, kind of like a weight off my shoulders,” Turner said.
Turner fell to Broken Arrow’s Bryce Mattioda in the finals after a pin in the second period. He will take a 24-3 record into state with two of those defeats coming to Mattioda. The two could see each other in the finals, but this time with a state title on the line.
“I feel like that’s a good thing,” Turner said. “If I lose to him again, it doesn’t matter because I’ve lost to him twice. But if I go out there and win, it’s huge.”
Jacobson and Tecson will both make return trips to state.
After suffering a tough 3-0 loss in the semifinals at 160 to two-time state champion and eventual regional champ Drake Vannoy of Jenks on Friday, Jacobson clinched his state berth with an impressive 20-5 technical fall against Stillwater’s Gatlin Wilson in the consolation semifinals.
In the third-place match, Jacobson overcame a rollercoaster of a match against Chris Kirby from Sand Springs. Kirby took an early 6-2 lead with a three-point near fall late in the first period. Kirby held an 8-4 advantage in the third when Jacobson responded with two takedowns in the final minute, the latter coming with two seconds left and sent the match into overtime. Jacobson got a takedown with 44 seconds remaining in the extra period for the 11-9 sudden victory.
“When he goes, he’s very explosive,” Ryan said of Jacobson, who will take a 29-8 record into state. “He can put up a lot of points. We just got to have him in the mode of being aggressive. Sometimes he likes to sit back and let the match come to him.”
At 126, Tecson suffered a tough semifinal loss as well with a 3-1 defeat in overtime at the hands of Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas. Tecson made his state ticket official with a 9-4 decision over Caden Kelley of Ponca City in the consolation semifinals. Seth Jones of Sand Springs dealt Tecson another heartbreaker as his takedown with eight seconds remaining proved to be the difference in a 4-2 decision in the third place match.
“A lot of mistakes were made and I didn’t capitalize on the opportunities I had,” Tecson said in analyzing his match.
But with top-ranked Zach Blankenship of Bixby out due to elbow surgery and both of the Owasso wrestler’s losses coming to other state title contenders, Ryan said experts should not sleep on Tecson (29-8) in OKC.
“We could be sitting here talking this time next week about EJ winning the state tournament,” Ryan said. “That is no joke. Nothing against the west side of the state, but on our side of the state, I thought, was the toughest part of the weight class…I think (Tecson is) very capable of turning it around for next week.”
Senior Kilian McNichol and sophomore Troy Bullman each came up one win shy of a state berth as they finished sixth at 132 and 113, respectively, despite strong showings. McNichol upset No. 4 seed Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder in the first round while Bullman’s state run ended with a tough 1-0 loss in the fifth-place match.
Ryan said he was pleased with his team’s performance throughout regionals and felt optimistic about the upcoming state tournament.
“We’ll be in a little bit better shape, a little bit more focused with another week in the wrestling room,” Ryan said. “But honestly I couldn’t ask any more from these guys. In my opinion, they exceed all expectations…This group is an example of what they can do when they follow all the rules, when they do the little things right. They do all the little things right.”