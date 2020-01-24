Early last month, Owasso opened the wrestling season with a brutal slate for its young lineup.
The last of a four-dual gauntlet included a 55-11 loss on the road to Sand Springs, annually one of the top programs on the east side for Class 6A. Six weeks later, Mike Ryan’s squad showed just how far they have come as they opened the Ram Duals on Friday with a 40-22 win over the Sandites (see PHOTO gallery).
That victory, paired with a 53-12 blitzing of Springdale, Arkansas, enabled Owasso to finish second in its pool and qualified the Rams for Saturday’s championship bracket. It marked the second straight year, and just second time ever, the cardinal and black have entered the second day of their home tournament still alive for a tournament title.
“We say you’re making improvements,” Ryan said. “That’s proof in the pudding right there. Even in the matches we’re losing, we’re competing better. I thought we put up a good fight.”
With the Sand Springs’ dual starting at 113 pounds, Leyton Warne got the Rams on the board with a 7-2 decision over Harley Newberry at 120. EJ Tecson followed with a pin and Killian McNichol scooped up more bonus points with a major decision at 132 as Owasso led 13-3. Braxton Bacon recorded a pin at 152 and Nate Jacobson did likewise at 160, which reclaimed a 25-13 advantage for the Rams.
Mark Turner pinned Sango Whitehorn at 182, which was sandwiched in between a pair of Sandite victories, as Owasso held a tenuous 31-22 lead going into the final three matches.
But the Rams did not fold. Instead, they displayed some of the grit they had developed after the early-season trials. Devin Harris made an escape with 1:30 remaining in the third period hold up in a 3-2 decision over Santana Naugle at 220. Freshman Tyler Rich claimed an overtime win at 285 and Zeke Wheeler finished Sand Springs off with a decision at 106.
“It’s a season and there are a lot of things that go on,” Ryan said. “It’s really about how a team handles it and perseveres. Our kids are doing that but we’ve still got a little ways to go.”
Owasso fell to 6A No. 2 Mustang, 52-13, in its second dual of the afternoon. McNichol, Jacobson and Wheeler each got wins against the Broncos, who are one of the top contenders at next month’s dual state tournament.
The Rams actually clinched their berth in the championship bracket with their win over Springdale. Tecson, Bryson Perez, Turner and Rich each recorded pins in the Owasso win. McNichol, Braxton Bacon, Scott Ghavami, Harris and Troy Bullman also came away with victories in contested matches.
Owasso will now turn its focus to Saturday where it will face mighty Allen, Texas, in a championship quarterfinal round, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. back inside the Owasso Gymnasium. The Eagles, the top-seed in the tournament, are ranked No. 13 nationally according to InterMat.com.
“They’re loaded,” Ryan said of Allen. “They’re the best team in the tournament. It’ll be tough but I hope we come to compete.”
Other championship bracket quarterfinal duals include Cushing against Comanche, Goddard (Kansas) against Edmond Memorial and Deer Creek against Mustang.